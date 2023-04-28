BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

