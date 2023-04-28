Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.29. 343,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.40. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

