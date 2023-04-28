BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, Proktis-M, RepaGyn, and cTIBELLA. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading

