Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 626,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bit Brother Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 436,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Bit Brother has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

About Bit Brother

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.