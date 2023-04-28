Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $185.34 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $11.55 or 0.00039260 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $185.34 million and approximately $780,715.63 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00397087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00115004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002571 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.0505002 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $948,502.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.