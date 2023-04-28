BitShares Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $374,316.10 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,943,101 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.