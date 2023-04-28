BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 180,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.