BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 180,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

