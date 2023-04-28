bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 270.8% in April

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bleuacacia Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. bleuacacia has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its position in bleuacacia by 17,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in bleuacacia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in bleuacacia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

