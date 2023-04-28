Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $23.57

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $24.60. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 279,347 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.