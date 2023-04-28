Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $260,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

