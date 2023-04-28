bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.68 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

