Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.09

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.09 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.69). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 423,180 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.84) target price on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £836.46 million, a PE ratio of 456.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.90.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

