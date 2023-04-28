Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 73,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.