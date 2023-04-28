BMO Capital Markets Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $395.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $319.22. 194,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

