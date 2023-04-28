BMO Capital Markets Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $140.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $136.85.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

