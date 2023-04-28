BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 88,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.