Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DVYA opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

