Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 775.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $359,000.

SPHY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

