BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.77 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

