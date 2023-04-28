BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BOK Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 188,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.