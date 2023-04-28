Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$79.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43.

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.