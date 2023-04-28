Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$79.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
