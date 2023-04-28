Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$103.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 34,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,245. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

