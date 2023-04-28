Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.00

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and traded as high as $49.88. Bombardier shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 14,625 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also

