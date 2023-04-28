Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.51. The stock had a trading volume of 203,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,220. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.46 and its 200 day moving average is $349.32.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $11,514,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

