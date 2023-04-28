Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

BXP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 558,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,277. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 431,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

