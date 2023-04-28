Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.14-7.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 956,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 539.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.