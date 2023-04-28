Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 2,338,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.