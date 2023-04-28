Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

BSX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,633,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

