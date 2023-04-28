Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 34.1% in April

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.7 %

BWMN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $404.57 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $961,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

