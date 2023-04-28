Braintrust (BTRST) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $67.13 million and $584,192.49 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

