Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Bread Financial stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,452. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
