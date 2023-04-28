Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Bread Financial stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,452. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

