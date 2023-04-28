Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

BREZW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 21,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

