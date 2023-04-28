Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 3617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.62. The stock has a market cap of C$141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.45%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

