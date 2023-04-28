Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

