Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $294.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

