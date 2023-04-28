Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 269 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS EFG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.