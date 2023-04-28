Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,372,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

