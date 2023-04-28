Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 791 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

