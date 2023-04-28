Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

