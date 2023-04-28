Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

MSI opened at $293.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

