Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

