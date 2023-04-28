Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

