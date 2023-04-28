Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.