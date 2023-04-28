Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:EME opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $171.58.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

