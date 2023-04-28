Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

