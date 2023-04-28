Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

