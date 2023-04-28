Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $619.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,200. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $258.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

