Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

BR stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

