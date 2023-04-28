Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
BR stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
