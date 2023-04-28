Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $63.10

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

