Brokers Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

